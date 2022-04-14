SAN DIEGO

Oct. 21, 2022

April 14, 2022

September 28, 2022

December 19, 2022

[email protected]

January 1, 2023

September 29, 2022

$252.2 million

Matt Schroeder

$2 billion

$7.2 billion

Geller Rudman

San Diego, CA

[email protected]







/PRNewswire/ -- The law firm ofannounces that purchasers or acquirers of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) securities betweenand, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff in theclass action lawsuit. Captioned, No. 22-cv-04201 (E.D. Pa.), the Rite Aid class action lawsuit charges Rite Aid and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.: Rite Aid operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. Rite Aid's Pharmacy Services segment provides an integrated suite of pharmacy benefit management ("PBM") offerings through, among other things, Rite Aid's Elixir subsidiary, including technology solutions, mail delivery services, specialty pharmacy, network and rebate administration, claims adjudication, and pharmacy discount programs.Theclass action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period failed to disclose that: (i) despite representations to the contrary, the number of new members (, "lives") that the Elixir PBM services business was adding during the selling season ending onwas in material decline; and (ii) Rite Aid was likely to recognize a significant charge for the impairment of goodwill related to Elixir due to a decrease in "lives" covered by Elixir's PBM services business.On, Rite Aid announced acharge for the impairment of goodwill related to Rite Aid's Elixir subsidiary. On an earnings call held later in the day, Rite Aid's CFO, defendant, explained that the large impairment charge was related to Elixir based on "an update to our estimate of lives for 2023 based on the latest selling season," and that Rite Aid "expected[ed] lives to go down." On this news, Rite Aid's stock price fell by more than 28.02%, damaging investors.: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Rite Aid securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in theclass action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing theclass action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate theclass action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of theclass action lawsuit.: Robbins Geller is one of the world's leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the 2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering nearlyfor investors last year alone – more than triple the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs' firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever –– inPlease visit the following page for more information:Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact:Robbins& Dowd LLP655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900,92101J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-notice-rite-aid-corporation-investors-with-substantial-losses-have-opportunity-to-lead-class-action-lawsuit--rad-301656405.html



SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP



