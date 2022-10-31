In this short explanation of the victims of inflation, you will get an overview of the key figures that you should now look at for companies and thereby immediately determine whether they are suffering from inflation or perhaps even benefiting from it.

Inflation

Inflation has already reached double-digit percentages in many parts of the Western Hemisphere. Inflation like we haven't seen since the 1970s and 1930s.

Of course, this inflation does not only affect the end consumers (private customers), but also the companies themselves, which are usually dependent on other goods and services for their production. If the prices of their purchased goods and services (including energy, rent, etc.) rise, these price increases must also be added to their products/services and thus passed on to the end customer.

The problem of price increases for companies

However, many companies are now faced with a problem: they cannot pass on the sometimes enormous price increases proportionately as their products and services would otherwise become so extremely expensive that either demand would collapse massively or customers would no longer buy the product at all.

As an example, until a few months ago, there was still a glass manufacturer in Germany that produced perfume bottles. The production of glass requires an enormous amount of energy. Their energy prices have risen by a total of more than 900%, from 300,000 euros ($296,496) to almost 2,000,000 euros per month. The perfume bottles would now become so expensive that a perfume in the shop would cost 60 euros instead of 40 euros, for example, and that is only because of the glass, i.e., the packaging. Of course, the perfume manufacturers could not accept these price increases and are now buying the glass bottles from China (cheap energy).

Inflation victims

As a result, the costs of some companies, triggered by the enormous inflation, have risen higher than their sales, i.e., where they could pass on the cost increases. We speak of inflation victims (not officially, we have called it that) when costs rise higher than prices and the companies themselves are now stuck with a (large) part of the costs.

Identifying inflation victims

Identifying inflation victims is easier than you think. You can find all the key figures you need in the profit and loss account.

Gross margin

The gross margin looks at the gross profit (turnover minus the cost of sales) divided by the turnover. In other words, how much of the turnover as a percentage is actually left over after the production costs.

This profitability ratio usually remains very stable over a longer period of time, except in the case of major company changes or major environmental impacts (two-digit inflation).

Thus, one only has to look at how the growth in turnover develops in relation to the cost of production.

As an illustration, the company 3M's ( MMM, Financial) financials are shown below; sales are in green, cost of sales in red and the gross margin in black. As you can see, from the beginning of 2021, manufacturing costs began to rise more than sales, which is now a victim of inflation, especially to this extent.

As a second example, an inflation profiteer

Shell ( XAMS:SHELL, Financial) was even able to increase the gross margin due to the enormous energy price increases, as the production costs grew less than the turnover.

Effects of a falling gross margin

If the gross margin suffers, the profit and cash flow, naturally, also suffer, and consequently there is no money for further investments. The effects are, of course, not the same for every company. For instance, there are companies whose gross margin have only fallen minimally at the moment and there are companies that already have to write losses due to price increases. It is important to remember that in certain regions inflation can rise even further and thus, these ratios can fall even more sharply.

Implementation in practice

Regardless of which programs or websites you use to analyze companies, the gross margin should be displayed (almost) everywhere. When analyzing this key figure, pay attention to the following:

Look at the annual and quarterly gross margins.

Make a historical comparison and see whether the gross margin has fallen at an above-average rate.

Compare the gross margin with a competitor, or with industry averages if available.

Try to understand to what extent the business area of the company is affected (energy intensive, material intensive, which materials, personnel intensive, etc.).

Look at the extent to which the gross margin has changed. Has it only moved down by a few percentage points (normal) and thus "only" adjusted to inflation, or are double-digit losses to be seen (at risk).

What strategy can you pursue with this?