Since the start of the year, electric vehicle stocks have taken a tumble. The market downturn has been particularly difficult for those interested in contrarian investing, as many investors are naturally drawn to undervalued stocks deemed "too risky" by others.

However, despite the potential for big gains, investors would be wise to proceed with caution regarding electric vehicle stocks in my opinion. Workhorse ( WKHS, Financial) is a perfect example of an EV stock that is going nowhere good, as its recent losses and financial instability make it a risky and unattractive prospect.

The company faces serious competition from other EV makers, which is only heating up over time. At the same time, Workhorse is still reeling from losing a 10-year contract with the U.S. Postal Service worth more than $6 billion. Investors were piling into the stock heavily in anticipation of clinching the contract. But when the company lost out, a huge selloff occurred, and the stock has yet to recover.

Since the start of the year, the company has lost half its market cap and is now around $2.29 per share, indicating investors are losing confidence in Workhorse's ability to turn things around. And with good reason - Workhorse has struggled to gain traction in production. This company is desperate for investors to trust it again, but investors want some solid results before piling back in. Until then, Workhorse will likely remain a risky stock in a volatile market.

Workhorse is trying to move away from the USPS debacle

Workhorse was founded in 2007 as a development stage company. Over the years, it failed to gain traction among investors. However, the Reddit meme stock trading phenomenon and its dealings with the U.S. Postal Service pushed it into the limelight.

But Workhorse suffered a big blow when USPS awarded a 10-year contract to Oshkosh ( OSK, Financial), potentially replacing almost all of Workhorse's decades-old fleet. The loss of the contract was a huge blow for Workhorse, and the company challenged the decision. So far, though, it does not seem a reversal will occur. Hence, the markets have been brutal with the stock.

CEO Richard Dauch is trying to steer the company through the storm. When he took the helm, the focus was clear; getting away from the negativity associated with the contract loss. The best way to do that was to focus on its production. As a result, Workhorse has designed its own electric delivery vehicles on the cusp of full-scale production. The company is in the middle of a ramp-up in production. However, we have not seen any major announcements on that end, which is why negative investor sentiment continues to hang over this one.

In 2022, Workhorse expects to produce 150 to 250 units, generating $25 million in revenue. Although that is a healthy haul, it does not compare favorably with the biggest players in the EV space, such as NIO ( NIO, Financial) and Tesla ( TSLA, Financial). Both of these companies, alongside the broader markets, are down substantially from the year-ago period. Under these circumstances, Workhorse shares do not look enticing despite falling substantially from their 52-week highs.

Cash burn is a real issue

Workhorse continues to burn through large amounts of cash each year without any clear indication that this trend will change in the near future. Indeed, at the end of the second quarter, Workhorse was left with just $140 million in cash, a substantial drop from $202 million at the start of the year.

Many have criticized Workhorse's seemingly poor financial management and questioned why the company does not rein in its spending habits. Some argue that Workhorse needs to focus more on building up its cash reserves instead of investing heavily in risky new ventures with an uncertain return on investment. Workhorse still has a long road ahead if it wants to ensure its financial stability and stay competitive in today's highly competitive landscape.

Currently, Workhorse is working on three main models: the C1000, W4 CC and W750. To fund its ambitious expansion plans, Workhorse has already raised considerable capital. But despite these efforts, Workhorse's cash burn remains high, and it will be challenging for the company to turn around this trend in the near future. Therefore, shareholder dilution will become a running theme for investors of this stock.

Takeaway

While Workhorse may seem like an enticing value opportunity with its unique technology and potential growth in a rapidly expanding industry, closer examination reveals that this stock comes with an undeniably high level of risk.

While the company's investors are eager to learn more about its production schedule and future growth prospects, Workhorse has remained tight-lipped, filling them with anxiety and uncertainty. It is unclear when Workhorse plans to ramp up production or announce any new strategic initiatives, which has left many investors wondering whether they should continue to invest in the company.

Additionally, Workhorse has struggled to achieve profitability, even after a massive influx of funding from investors. Given these factors, Workhorse appears to be simply not worth the risk at this time, making it one to avoid in today's volatile EV market. There are many better alternatives elsewhere.