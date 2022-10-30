CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSP Recovery, LLC, a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery and technology leader, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

MSP Recovery will host a conference call and live webcast to review the Company’s third quarter results for investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. To access this call, we encourage you to pre-register using this link: MSP Recovery Q3 2022 Earnings Pre Registration.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investors section of MSP Recovery’s website at https://www.msprecovery.com/.

A replay of the webcast will be archived and accessible at https://investors.msprecovery.com/.

About MSP Recovery

Founded in 2014, MSP Recovery has become a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery leader, disrupting the antiquated healthcare reimbursement system with data-driven solutions to secure recoveries against responsible parties. MSP Recovery provides the healthcare industry with comprehensive compliance solutions, while innovating technologies to help save lives. For more information, visit: www.msprecovery.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan" and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by MSPR in this press release, its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other public statements made from time-to-time speak only as of the date made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for MSPR to predict or identify all such events or how they may affect it. MSPR has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, MSPR’s ability to capitalize on its assignment agreements and recover monies that were paid by the assignors; litigation results; the validity of the assignments of claims to MSPR; the ability to successfully expand the scope of MSPR’s claims or obtain new data and claims from MSPR’s existing assignor base or otherwise; MSPR’s ability to innovate and develop new solutions, and whether those solutions will be adopted by MSPR’s existing and potential assignors; negative publicity concerning healthcare data analytics and payment accuracy; and those other factors included in MSPR’s Annual reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by it with the SEC. These statements constitute the Company's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

