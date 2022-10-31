BROOMFIELD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / Aclarion, Inc., ("Aclarion" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today that Sigurd Berven M.D., Chief of Spine Service, Orthopaedic Surgery at University of California at San Francisco will advise the company as a key opinion leader (KOL) nationally.

Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a leading cause of opioid addiction in the U.S. and the single most expensive diagnosis in the United States. Aclarion's Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to highlight if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient's low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies.

Dr. Berven is joining the effort to bring greater clarity to the diagnosis of discogenic pain through the Aclarion KOL program. "Pain of spinal origin is a priority for our healthcare economy. Spinal disorders are prevalent and have a significant impact on health-related quality of life. Accurate diagnosis and precise localization of pain sources are important for guiding appropriate care for spinal disorders. I am most confident that the Aclarion technology will be valuable in improving diagnostic accuracy for patients with symptomatic low back pain," stated Dr. Berven.

Aclarion is following a focused strategy of building strong clinical evidence and engaging the payer community through key opinion leader advocacy. "Dr. Berven is an internationally known and respected spine surgeon with a reputation for teaching and societal leadership. His interest in the clinical and economic outcomes of spine treatment align perfectly with Aclarion's mission to lead the industry with overwhelming clinical and economic evidence," said Brent Ness, CEO of Aclarion. "We look forward to benefiting from Dr. Berven's advice and counsel."

In addition to previously published clinical evidence, Aclarion recently announced inclusion of Nociscan in the pivotal National Institutes of Health funded trial, Biomarkers for the Evaluation of Spine Treatments (BEST trial), which will include two hundred patients across seven leading academic teaching institutions in the United States. Also, in July 2022, Aclarion announced the launch of a health economic outcomes study, Economic Value Analysis of Low back pain (EVAL study). Collectively, these initiatives illustrate the importance of Aclarion's disruptive innovation to the spine industry.

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy ("MRS"), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient's low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

Disclosure

Sigurd Berven, MD has not received payments from Aclarion, Inc.

This research was supported by the National Institutes of Health through the NIH HEAL Initiative under award number 1U24AR076730-01.

The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health or its NIH HEAL Initiative.

