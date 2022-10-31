EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. ( BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced the launch of Beyond Steak™, a new innovation designed to deliver the juicy, tender and delicious bite of seared steak tips with the added nutritional and environmental benefits of plant-based meat. Beyond Steak is launching at Kroger and Walmart stores nationwide, as well as at select Albertsons and Ahold divisions and other retailers across the country.



As the brand continues to popularize plant-based meat through a portfolio of industry-leading products, Beyond Meat enables consumers to eat the foods they love without having to compromise on taste, nutrition or sustainability. Seared to perfection and chopped into bite-sized pieces, Beyond Steak provides a flavorful and satisfying experience for meat lovers and flexitarians alike. Packed with 21 grams of protein per serving, Beyond Steak delivers the tender bite and savory taste consumers crave while offering nutritional benefits, including being low in saturated fat and having 0 mg of cholesterol with no added antibiotics or hormones.

“Beyond Steak is a highly-anticipated expansion of our popular beef platform and we’re proud to introduce this innovative product to consumers nationwide,” said Dariush Ajami, Chief Innovation Officer, Beyond Meat. “Beyond Steak delivers the taste and texture of sliced steak in a way that is better for both people and the planet.”

As sustainability remains top-of-mind for consumers, Beyond Meat is committed to providing high-quality products with a lower environmental impact — and all while making them incredibly delicious and convenient. Beyond Steak offers a better-for-you frozen option that is easy-to-cook, portionable and, above all, satisfying. Perfect for quick and easy meals, Beyond Steak can be prepared in a skillet or air fryer in just five minutes and adds craveable flavor to popular dishes, from fajitas and tacos to stir fries, sandwiches and salads.

Advancing Human Health Through Rapid & Relentless Innovation

The launch of Beyond Steak comes as part of Beyond Meat’s rapid and relentless innovation efforts to meet consumers’ growing demand for delicious, nutritious and sustainable plant-based meat made without GMOs. Last year, Beyond Meat announced the establishment of the Plant-Based Diet Initiative Fund at the Stanford University School of Medicine to create a repository of cutting-edge research that will help drive and inform additional breakthrough product innovation to advance human health. In a previous clinical study that was conducted at Stanford University and published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition , researchers evaluated the impact of replacing animal-based meat with Beyond Meat’s plant-based meat over an 8-week period on cholesterol levels (including LDL), heart disease risk factors including TMAO levels, and body weight, and found improvement in key health metrics when participants replaced animal-based meat with Beyond Meat’s plant-based meat.

Beyond Steak is the latest addition to Beyond Meat’s flagship plant-based beef portfolio, which also includes the Beyond Burger®, Beyond Beef® and Beyond Meatballs® at retail. Find Beyond Steak, along with all of your Beyond Meat favorites, by visiting the Beyond Meat store locator and get mealtime inspiration on the Beyond Meat recipe page . Beyond Meat products are available in approximately 183,000 retail and foodservice outlets in 90+ countries. Foodservice operators interested in adding Beyond Steak to their menu can request a sample and get information here .

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. ( BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0 mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of June 2022, Beyond Meat branded products were available at approximately 183,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 90 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 2, 2022, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 2, 2022 filed with the SEC on August 11, 2022, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Shira Zackai

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d120af7-3751-48e6-ac6a-92bfc312d5d6