Aker Carbon Capture: Presentation of Q3 2022 results

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 24, 2022

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA will present its third-quarter 2022 results on 1 November 2022.

The presentation will be broadcast as a webcast on the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20221101_5/

Time and date: Tuesday, 1 November 2022 at 15:00 CET.

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at 07:00 CET.

CONTACT:

Media contact:
Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358, email: [email protected]
Ivar Simensen, mob: +47 464 02 317, email: [email protected]

Investor contacts:
David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: [email protected]
Christian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: [email protected]

