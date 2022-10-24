PR Newswire

DAEJEON, South Korea, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of next-generation antibody therapeutics, announced today that the Company is invited at upcoming Jefferies 2022 London Healthcare Conference. Jefferies is scheduled to be held in London from November 15-17, 2022.

Details of the events are as follows:

Event: Jefferies 2022 London Healthcare Conference

Date: November 15-17, 2022

Event Calendar: https://www.jefferies.com/IdeasAndPerspectives/ConferenceList/Investment-Conferences/159

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference is one of the largest healthcare-dedicated conference in Europe. In the past conference, over 550 companies and 3,000 attendees from Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia have joined the event.

At Jefferies, Dr. Jin-San Yoo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PharmAbcine, will hold meetings with registered members of the investor community to look for investment opportunities and discuss the current trends in drug development and healthcare sector. The registered members will include leading global executives, institutional investors, and private equity investors.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with PharmAbcine, contact the assigned Jefferies representative.

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical stage public company developing next generation IgG based therapeutics to treat cancer, neovascular eye diseases, and vascular related unmet needs.

The Company's main pipeline assets include olinvacimab, the lead asset in clinical stage, and IND-ready preclinical assets with first-in-class potential such as PMC-309 and PMC-403.

Olinvacimab, the Company's lead asset, is undergoing a Phase II trial in combination with MSD's pembrolizumab for mTNBC patients in Australia. The Company entered the Phase II study to reconfirm the encouraging result from Phase Ib olinvacimab-pembrolizumab trial, delivering 50% ORR, 67% DCR and clean safety profile.

PMC-309, a novel anti-VISTA-antagonizing IgG in pan pH, is an immune checkpoint regulator that targets MDSC (myeloid derived suppressor cells) and M2 macrophages which play pivotal role in maintaining immunosuppressive TME (Tumor Microenvironment). The Company plans to submit Clinical Trial Application for a Phase I study in late 2022.

PMC-403 is a novel TIE2-activating antibody that stabilizes dysfunctional leaky disorganized pathological vessels and can be used for vascular-related eye disease, such as wet AMD (Age-related Macular Degeneration). The Company expects to submit an IND for a Phase I ophthalmology clinical trial in the second half of 2022.

One of other early-stage assets, PMC-005, is an anti-EGFRviii IgG that only binds to EGFRviii expressed on cancer cells and can be applied to various modalities including CAR-T, CAR-NK, CAR-Macrophage, T cell/NK cell engager, and Radio-Immunotherapy

For additional information about PharmAbcine, visit http://www.pharmabcine.com or follow on Youtube and Linkedin.

For licensing deals, joint venture, co-development, and collaboration in research or antibody discovery inquiries, please contact:

Business Development Team

E-mail: [email protected]

Office line: +82 70 4279 5100

For investor relations and public relations inquiries, please contact:

IR/PR Team

Sungjun Park, Associate

E-mail: [email protected]

Office line: +82 70 4270 2637

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmabcine-to-participate-in-jefferies-2022-london-healthcare-conference-301656777.html

SOURCE PharmAbcine