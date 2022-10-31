Today, IHOP® named Maaza Henry as the Franchisee of the Year for 2021 at the brand’s 2022 Global Franchisee Conference. A valuable member of the IHOP family for 24 years, Henry started her career as an Assistant Manager and is now the proud franchisee of two IHOP restaurants located in Southern Pines, NC and Charlotte, NC.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005143/en/

IHOP's Franchisee of the Year, Maaza Henry (Photo: Business Wire)

Each year, IHOP recognizes one of its franchisees for going above and beyond, creating the best experience possible for guests, and for all-around leadership excellence. Henry’s ability to build strong and lasting relationships with her team and her guests is what makes her a phenomenal leader. Her commitment to hiring the right staff and investing in training has allowed her to provide superior guest service, resulting in some of the best Guest Relations results in the IHOP system.

“Our talented and dedicated group of franchisees are pivotal from all IHOP business perspectives, both locally and nationally, and help create the IHOP experience that delivers more joy to our guests every day,” said Jay Johns, IHOP president. “We are proud to celebrate and honor Maaza Henry, who serves as an exemplary role model for all franchisees across the country – and the world.”

Henry has been a mentor and trained hundreds of IHOP Managers and dozens of Franchise Business Consultants over the years. Not only is Maaza a leader within the business but also in her community as she has been recognized and rewarded with accolades for providing meals to seniors, local schools, first responders and health care workers. Henry sets the foundation for her team to deliver “iHospitality” to every guest that either walks through the door or enjoys IHOP to go.

“It is such an honor to receive this award, and I am extremely grateful to my IHOP staff, community, friends, and family for making this all possible,” said Henry. “I believe that the recipe for joy is our brand’s iHospitality and treating our guests as if they are a part of your family.”

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC

For more than 63 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of March 31, 2022, there are 1,751 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Canada, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Pakistan, Panama and Peru. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Glendale, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005143/en/