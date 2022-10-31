DENVER, Colo. and WALL, N.J., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. ( BKYI) will demonstrate its Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions at the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference (Booth 871) in Denver, Colorado, October 25-28. BIO-key will be available for meetings, Q&A sessions, and live demonstrations of its solutions.



Stop by booth 871 to learn about the award-winning PortalGuard IAM platform, which is perfectly suited for higher education and trusted by over 200 institutions. PortalGuard sets itself apart with Identity-Bound Biometrics, one of many supported multi-factor authentication (MFA) options, along with single sign-on (SSO), and self-service password reset (SSPR) capabilities. As experts in higher education solutions, BIO-key excels in helping higher education IT professionals leverage limited resources to improve their cybersecurity strategies.

BIO-key has partnered closely with Pathify, a market leader in reimagining the student portal experience, to deliver a secure, modern, user-friendly interface that guides students to the resources they need quickly, without passwords getting in the way. This “better together” story will also be highlighted at the event.

The EDUCAUSE Annual Conference is a premier global higher education IT event to discuss discoveries, grow professionally, and explore solutions to continuing challenges. Cybersecurity and privacy are key agenda items as the education sector has experienced a 44% increase in cyberattacks over 2021, with an average of 2,297 attacks against institutions weekly.

“Higher education needs to continue to improve their cybersecurity,” said Mark Cochran, President of PortalGuard, BIO-key. “Rapid adoption of cloud technology to support remote learning, higher expectations from students for a modern online experience, and the continued hacking of traditional authentication methods creates a perfect storm of cyber risk for institutions. We look forward to helping higher ed IT professionals evolve their cyber strategies with our industry expertise and tailored IAM solutions.”

For more information on the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference, please visit the conference website. To learn more about BIO-key's IAM solutions for higher education, please visit BIO-key's website.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

