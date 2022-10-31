SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omniscient Neurotechnology , the brain mapping company creating new possibilities in brain health, today announced the appointment of Barbara Nelson and Surbhi Sarna to its board of directors.



Both appointees are visionaries across the biotech, healthcare and technology industries and bring a unique perspective to the company’s corporate strategy and growth. They, along with the existing board members, will strategically guide Omniscient as it develops products that unlock new insights into advanced brain care.

“Omniscient is a global leader in connectomics, but we have much work ahead of us to scale to our full potential,” said Chairman Daniel Appleby. “Barbara and Surbhi’s experience in guiding cutting-edge technology companies from startup to Nasdaq will be invaluable as we grow in the US and around the world.”

“Barbara and Surbhi both add tremendous value to our board of directors. I look forward to working with them and am confident that their deep industry expertise will be invaluable as we usher humankind into a new era of precision brain medicine,” said Omniscient CEO Stephen Scheeler.

Omniscient is the first company to develop technology to translate connectomic research for actionable use by clinicians and surgeons. It does so via its product, Quicktome, which is an FDA-cleared precision brain mapping platform that today allows neurosurgeons to visualize a patient’s unique brain networks prior to critical surgery.

About the new appointees

Barbara Nelson is a C-level technology executive with over 15 years of General Management and Profit & Loss leadership, across markets including SaaS, IaaS, cybersecurity, data management, mobile and consumer electronics. She has led global P&Ls, twice as CEO, for companies ranging from VC funded startups to Fortune 500 leaders such as Quantum and Intel; most recently having led strategy for the $3 billion consumer business at Western Digital. Barbara also currently serves as independent director on the boards of GSI Technology ( GSIT) and Backblaze ( BLZE), a business she led through a successful IPO.

Surbhi Sarna is the founder and former CEO of nVision Medical, which was acquired by Boston Scientific in 2018. She is currently at Y Combinator as Group Partner where she invests in and works closely with companies in the bio, healthcare, and tech spaces. Surbhi is an invited speaker at universities including Stanford and Harvard and has received numerous awards, including named on the Forbes “30 under 30” list in 2014, the Inc “Female Founders 100” list in 2019, Business Insider’s “Top Pioneering Biotech VCs” list in 2022 and the Medical Device and Diagnostic Industry “Omed 30 Under 30 Innovator” list in 2016. She currently serves on boards for companies including Penumbra (: PEN) and Astia, an angel group and venture fund that invests in female entrepreneurs.

About Omniscient Neurotechnology

Omniscient Neurotechnology (o8t™) builds personalized brain maps to diagnose, treat and prevent health conditions. It operates on the core belief that a better understanding of an individual’s brain will lead to better outcomes for billions of people. Omniscient is a pioneer in connectomics, the study of the brain's connections, and is poised to change the future of neuroscience. Already used by neurosurgeons to visualize the brain’s pathways prior to a procedure, the company’s technology ultimately aims to transform brain health and address conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease and depression. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia with offices throughout the world, Omniscient’s team consists of leaders in neurology, data science and big tech. To learn more, visit o8t.com .