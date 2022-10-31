SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, NBVAF) today announced the sale of its breakthrough ransomware reversal system to a city government in Florida. The city, which wished to remain anonymous, selected Nubeva as part of its cyber resilience and business continuity strategy specific to ransomware attacks.



“The use of Nubeva’s technology by this Florida city illustrates the rising need for—and recognition of—a proactive approach to ransomware threats,” said Steve Perkins, Nubeva CMO. “As we see in the news, local governments like Suffolk County, NY , and Fremont County, CO , are increasingly targeted by ransomware, and the stakes are especially high as their data affect public services and consumer safety. It is clear the public sector requires solutions to provide resilience from attacks, and Nubeva’s technology fills that void.”

Nubeva’s Ransomware Reversal solution equips the Florida city with ransom-less decryption protection at a time when cyberattacks have disrupted many sectors in the state of Florida, including hospitals , unemployment websites , and city government .

“The average downtime resulting from a ransomware attack is 24 days,” said Perkins. “What are the downstream effects if a key public service, such as the police force or emergency medical services, is down for 24 days or more? Organizations need the ability to quickly recover their data, systems, and operations after an attack—and Nubeva’s Ransomware Reversal solution provides that.”

Nubeva’s technology captures ransomware encryption keys at the moment of attack, enabling victim organizations to decrypt locked files without paying the ransom, typically within 48 hours of the attack. Additionally, Nubeva’s software collects vital metadata on the attack to aid in incident response, significantly aiding triage, investigations, and threat removal.

Nubeva’s software is available to end-user enterprises, managed security service providers, incident responders, and cybersecurity solution manufacturers. More details on Nubeva’s ransomware reversal and retrieval abilities are available here .

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies provides next-generation decryption solutions for faster, lower-cost recovery from ransomware attacks. Its mission is to reduce downtime costs and damages so that businesses never pay ransoms again.

