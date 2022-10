LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) ( BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced that it will host a business update call on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time). Listeners can dial (888) 349-0098 in North America, and international listeners can dial (412) 902-4285.



A telephonic playback will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Monday, November 28, 2022. Listeners in North America can dial (844) 512-2921, and international listeners can dial (412) 317-6671. Passcode is 10172684.

Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the company's website at www.barfresh.com in the Investors-Presentations section. A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. ( BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry and restaurant chains, delivered as fully prepared individual portions or single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. The Company's single serving, on-site prepared product utilizes a proprietary, patented system that uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients, delivering a freshly made frozen beverage that is quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has a distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

