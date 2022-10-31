Applebee%27s announced today that Chef Scott Rodriguez has joined its leadership team as Senior Vice President and Chief Culinary Officer. A classically trained chef, Rodriguez brings deep casual dining innovation experience to Applebee’s talented culinary team.

"Scott possesses a unique blend of culinary creativity, operational pragmatism, and big-brand leadership. Most importantly, Scott loves food and the role it plays within Applebee’s Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood® positioning,” said Applebee’s President, John Cywinski.

“I have a life-long admiration for Applebee’s and am thrilled to be part of this incredible leadership team,” said Applebee’s Chief Culinary Officer, Scott Rodriguez. “A successful culinary strategy begins with our guests and restaurant-level excellence. I’m spending my first few months in-restaurant learning from our teams and franchise partners and listening to our guests in terms of what they love and expect from Applebee’s.”

Chef Rodriguez will also be a member of the Operations and Marketing Committees helping to drive alignment on future innovation alongside brand leaders and franchise partners.

With more than 20 years in the casual dining restaurant industry, Chef Rodriguez has previously worked with recognized brands like Papa John's and BJ's Restaurants Inc. He helped these brands develop new offerings for guests through a focus on research and development, new product innovation and menu strategy. He is a graduate of Food Service Management, Culinary Arts from Johnson and Wales University.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise and company-operated operations consisted of 1,673 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of June 30, 2022. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and eight Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

