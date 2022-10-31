Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) to Syncona Limited for $0.34 per share in cash plus potential future aggregate cash payments of up to $0.73 per share pursuant to contingent value rights is fair to Applied Genetic shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Applied Genetic shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Applied Genetic and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Applied Genetic shareholders; (2) determine whether Syncona is underpaying for Applied Genetic; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Applied Genetic shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Applied Genetic shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

