For the fourth consecutive year, The+Hartford has ranked No. 1 for digital capabilities in Keynova+Group%26rsquo%3Bs+2022+Small+Commercial+Insurance+Scorecard. This competitive benchmark study evaluates the top 10 small commercial insurance brands across four categories and tasks including functionality, ease of use, privacy and security, and support and access.

“We are proud to be consistently recognized as the best in the industry for our small commercial digital capabilities,” said The Hartford’s President Doug Elliot. “Our team is relentless about delivering a customer experience that is easy, fast and reliable. We have a continuous improvement mindset and are always looking for ways to innovate and do more for our small business customers and agency partners.”

The Hartford received Keynova Group’s top rating, significantly outperforming competitors across key areas of digital self-service including claims, payment, and account management, as well as the ability for prospects to easily obtain an online or mobile quote and conveniently buy small commercial insurance. The insurer also received acclaim for its proactive chat tools and virtual assistant, answering specific billing and policy questions.

Based on more than 20 years of benchmarking financial institutions’ digital offerings for small businesses and consumers, Keynova Group’s Small Commercial Insurance Scorecard is an annual competitive evaluation that examines the digital capabilities that insurance companies provide to small business policyholders and prospects. The scorecard specifically evaluates the digital proficiencies of carriers supporting users of small business insurance policy types such as business owner’s policy, property, liability, workers compensation, and commercial auto insurance.

The Hartford has been insuring small business owners for more than 211 years and was one of the first carriers to create a dedicated business unit for small commercial customers approximately 40 years ago. The company, along with its agents, serves nearly 1.5 million small business customers.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thehartford.com.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The+Hartford%26rsquo%3Bs+legal+notice.

