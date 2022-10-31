FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. ( OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders, today announced acceptance and presentation of six posters featuring Nyxol® and APX3330 at the American Academy of Optometry (AAOPT) 2022 Annual Meeting being held October 26-29, 2022 in San Diego, CA.
|AAOPT 2022: San Diego Convention Center
|Title:
|Safety and Tolerability of Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for Reversal of Mydriasis in Two MIRA Phase 3 Trials
|Poster #:
|260, Exhibit Hall H
|Date/Time:
|Thursday, October 27, 2022, 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM PT
|Presenter:
|Justin Schweitzer, OD
|Title:
|Masked Safety of Oral Drug Candidate APX3330 for the Treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy in an Ongoing ZETA-1 Phase 2b Clinical Trial
|Poster #:
|200, Exhibit Hall H
|Date/Time:
|Thursday, October 27, 2022, 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM PT
|Presenter:
|Doug Devries, OD
|Title:
|Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution Rapidly Reverses Pharmacologically Induced Mydriasis in Two Pivotal MIRA Phase 3 Trials
|Poster #:
|188, Exhibit Hall H
|Date/Time:
|Friday, October 28, 2022, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM PT
|Presenter:
|Leslie O'Dell, OD
|Title:
|MIRA-4, Clinical Trial Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for Reversal of Pharmacologically Induced Mydriasis in Pediatric Subjects Aged 3-11 Years
|Poster #:
|187, Exhibit Hall H
|Date/Time:
|Friday, October 28, 2022, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM PT
|Presenter:
|Shane Foster, OD
|Title:
|Phentolamine Alone and in Combination with Low Dose Pilocarpine Improves Near Vision in Presbyopic Subjects in the VEGA-1 Phase 2 Trial
|Poster #:
|186, Exhibit Hall H
|Date/Time:
|Friday, October 28, 2022, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM PT
|Presenter:
|Mitch Ibach, OD
|Title:
|LYNX-1: A Pivotal Phase 3 Randomized Placebo-Controlled Trial of Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution in Subjects with Dim Light Vision Disturbance
|Poster #:
|185, Exhibit Hall H
|Date/Time:
|Friday, October 28, 2022, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM PT
|Presenter:
|Shane Kannarr, OD
About Ocuphire Pharma
Ocuphire is a publicly traded ( OCUP), clinical-stage, ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing small-molecule therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. For more information about Ocuphire’s clinical trials, visit https://www.ocuphire.com/clinical-trials.
