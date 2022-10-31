MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that it was selected as one of the Philippines’ Best Employers 2023 by the Philippine Daily Inquirer and Statista. The winners were selected from more than 2,000 eligible employers with at least 250 employees based in the Philippines.



“ibex is proud to be recognized as one of the best employers in the Philippines,” said Potski Alvarez, President of ibex Philippines. “This award is another validation of the amazing team and culture we have at ibex. We are committed to providing the best employee experience and investing in our people to help them develop their skills and advance their careers. Combining the best talent and employee culture with our award-winning training and technology allows us to deliver the very best customer experiences for many of the world’s top brands. I would like to thank our employees for their dedication and commitment to our company and our clients.”

ibex operates eight client service centers in the Philippines – Quezon City, Mandaluyong City, Pasig City, Parañaque, Muntinlupa City, Bohol, and Davao – with more than 12,000 employees.

In addition to world-class training and development opportunities and outstanding rewards and recognition, ibex offers a full range of fun activities and events for employees year-round, including annual employee VIP events, ibex Idol global talent competition, ibex Sirens beauty pageant celebrating LGBTQIA+ employees, Customer Service Week and ongoing employee wellness programs.

ibex is also committed to supporting the local communities where its employees live and work. ibex Cares, the company’s global philanthropic program, has made a significant impact on several communities in the Philippines. Earlier this year, ibex employees across the country came together to raise more than $100,000 in support for victims of Super Typhoon Odette. ibex matched that contribution, donating an additional $100,000 in aid. These funds went to ibex team members and their families in Bohol who suffered catastrophic losses to their homes and personal belongings.

