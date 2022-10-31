ChromaDex+Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging, announced that its consumer nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) boosting supplement, Tru+Niagen®, won the “Most Popular Brand of the Year Award” at Asia’s largest trade show on natural health and nutrition products, China+International+Natural+Health+%26amp%3B+Nutrition+Expo (NHNE), during the prestigious Nutrition Planet Awards on September 20, 2022 in Shanghai. With over 100,000 distributors and retailers, NHNE is considered the best platform to help global manufacturers of health food and nutrition products to promote their brands and expand business channels in China, where Tru Niagen® is currently sold cross-border.

Niagen®, the proprietary ingredient in Tru+Niagen®, is the world’s most efficient, patent protected NAD+ precursor on the market, particularly over NMN, and is one of the most promising ingredients to have entered the healthy aging supplement space. Supplementation with Niagen® is backed by 20 published and peer-reviewed clinical trials, over 200 published scientific studies and over 30 owned and licensed patents. ChromaDex continues to lead the industry in NAD+ research, with the ChromaDex External Research Program (CERPTM) achieving over 250 material transfer agreements (MTAs) featuring Niagen® and other proprietary ingredients.

“On behalf of ChromaDex, we are deeply honored that Tru Niagen® received this award and thank Sinopharm Xingsha for helping to make it possible,” said Rob Fried, CEO of ChromaDex. “As a research-driven company with science at our core, this recognition reinforces our intention to become the leading provider of NAD+ boosting supplements in China and we look forward to executing the next phase of growth with Sinopharm Xingsha.”

As a large-scale professional exhibition of health nutrition and health care products in Asia, NHNE provides excellent brand promotion and product channel expansion services for high-quality enterprises in China and abroad and has become the preferred release platform for health products and a top event not to be missed by industry professionals.

Sinopharm Xingsha led the debut of Tru Niagen® at NHNE this year, and the brand’s industry-leading research through CERPTM, increased presence on cross-border e-commerce channels, and high engagement on several social media platforms in Mainland China garnered instant recognition by attendees and exhibitors alike. In addition to receiving this prestigious “Most Popular Brand of the Year Award”, Tru Niagen® had prime real estate in Sinopharm Xingsha’s 162 meter booth at the exhibition site and hosted a celebratory press conference featuring a video of ChromaDex CEO, Rob Fried.

“We are honored to bring such an excellent healthy-aging product to China,” said Pan Lei, General Manager of Sinopharm Xingsha.“As we all know, China has officially entered an aging society. In 2021, the number of people 60 and above in China reached 264 million accounting for 18.7% of the total population. A huge consumer group breeds huge market demand. Adhering to the original intention and mission of ‘caring for life and health’, Sinopharm Xingsha is always looking for high-quality products that can help people healthy aging, and Tru Niagen® is undoubtedly the best choice in this category.”

Tru Niagen® is currently available for sale to Chinese consumers on several cross-border online and marketplace platforms, primarily through T-mall, and JD, with future expansion being led by Sinopharm Xingsha. Tru Niagen® is also available in over 200 Watsons stores in Hong Kong and Macau, as well as over 100 Watsons stores in Singapore. Additionally, ChromaDex recently+announced that it established a joint venture through its wholly owned subsidiary ChromaDex Asia Pacific Ventures Limited (the “JV” or “ChromaDex Asia”), which will commercialize Tru Niagen® and other products containing Niagen® in China. ChromaDex Asia will enter into a new distribution agreement with Sinopharm Xingsha (“Sinopharm”) upon successfully attaining health food registration for Tru Niagen® with the People’s Republic of China and will assume the cross-border distribution agreement.

Niagen® has achieved regulatory acceptance for use in supplements by the US FDA. Additionally, Niagen® has been approved for use in food supplements by the European Commission, complementary medicines by the Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia (TGA), medical foods by the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA), and medical foods by the Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ). Tru Niagen® has also been approved by Health Canada as a Natural Health Product.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen®. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

About Sinopharm Holding and Sinopharm Xingsha:

Sinopharm Xingsha Pharmaceuticals (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. (“Sinopharm Xingsha”) is a subsidiary of Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. ("Sinopharm Group ", 01099.HK) with a history of 70 years. Sinopharm Xingsha is the health supplement division of Sinopharm Group, a top 100 Chinese nutrition and health consumer brand enterprise, and a key pharmaceutical enterprise in Fujian Province, China. Xingsha Vitamin D has won the honor of "No. 1 in the comprehensive statistical ranking of China's OTC products in vitamin category” for many consecutive years. Sinopharm Holding Co., Ltd. ("Sinopharm Holding", 01099.HK) was established in Shanghai in January 2003 and listed in Hong Kong in September 2009. It has now become the largest distributor and retailer of drugs, healthcare products and medical devices, as well as a leading supply chain service provider in China. Its parent company China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation ("CNPGC") was ranked 109 in the 2021 Fortune Global 500 and Sinopharm Holding was ranked 22nd in the 2021 Fortune China 500. For the drug distribution segment, Sinopharm Holding firmly grasped the industry transformation trend brought about by volume based procurement ("VBP") policies, and has promoted the transformation of drug distribution by continuously tapping the scale advantage of its distribution network.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements related to NIAGEN® being one of the most promising ingredients to have entered the healthy aging supplement space. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of these forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the global economy; our history of operating losses and need to obtain additional financing; the growth and profitability of our product sales; our ability to maintain sales, marketing and distribution capabilities; changing consumer perceptions of our products; our reliance on a single or limited number of third-party suppliers; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

