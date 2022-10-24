PR Newswire

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world's transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ technology platform, announces the launch of two new brands under its growing consumer portfolio: Stripes™, a (peri)menopausal wellness brand founded in partnership with actress, entrepreneur and activist, Naomi Watts, and EcoFabulous™, a clean, sustainable beauty brand designed for Gen-Z consumers, offering high performing color cosmetics and skin-care products at an accessible price point.

Stripes officially launched last week Tuesday, October 18, on World Menopause Day with the products available at iamstripes.com. EcoFabulous launched last week Thursday, October 20, and is available at ecofabulous.com. Both brands will be available on Amazon in November. Amyris will soon be announcing the launch of both brands into some of the leading physical retail stores.

With these launches, Amyris continues to expand its trusted, science-backed, clean brand portfolio, which includes leading consumer brands in the hair, beauty, skincare, baby care and color cosmetics categories such as Biossance®, JVN™, Rose Inc.™, Pipette and Costa Brazil®.

"We are very pleased with the early success of these brands as they join our award-winning consumer brand portfolio delivering the best of clean, sustainable beauty powered by our Lab-to-Market technology platform," said John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to experience very strong consumer demand for our brands across each of our categories and expect an excellent finish to 2022."

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a leading synthetic biotechnology company, transitioning the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets to sustainable ingredients through fermentation and the company's proprietary Lab-to-Market™ technology platform. This Amyris platform leverages state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence, enabling the company to rapidly bring new innovation to market at commercial scale. Amyris ingredients are included in over 20,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 300 million consumers. Amyris also owns and operates a family of consumer brands that is constantly evolving to meet the growing demand for sustainable, effective and accessible products. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com .

Amyris, the Amyris logo, Biossance, Costa Brazil, JVN, Lab-to-Market, Pipette, and Rose Inc. are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding Amyris' expectations regarding launch of Stripes and EcoFabulous in physical retail stores and the timing thereof, consumer demand for its products, and financial performance in the remainder of 2022. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to Amyris' liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, risks related to its financing activities, risks related to potential delays or failures in completing and integrating planned acquisitions, risks related to potential delays or failures in development, regulatory approval, launch, production and commercialization of products, risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and any other geopolitical events, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, resulting in global economic, financial and supply chain disruptions that may negatively impact Amyris' business operations and financial results or cause market volatility, risks related to Amyris' reliance on third parties particularly in the supply chain, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

