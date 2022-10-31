Dev Ganguly, EVP and chief operating officer at Jackson+National+Life+Insurance+Company (Jackson®), the main operating subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN), was named the ORBIE CIO of the Year by the Michigan Chapter of the InspireCIO Leadership Network. Ganguly received the prestigious award for technology leadership and innovation in the Large Enterprise category, which spotlights companies with more than $3 billion in annual revenue.

“I’m honored to be selected, as it represents not just my own, but Jackson’s achievements in driving digital transformation to further integrate our products into financial professionals’ and clients’ platforms of choice,” said Ganguly. “This represents a critical component to our strategy to increase access to products and information that provide clarity around retirement planning. I’m proud of how far we’ve come in our digital innovation and maturity as a data-driven organization. We will continue to identify opportunities to enhance our digital strategy and invest in technology to modernize and improve the overall experience.”

Ganguly served as chief information officer at Jackson from July 2018 until assuming his present role in February 2021, where he continues to maintain his CIO duties. He leads more than 1,300 associates at Jackson within business operations; digital, data, information security; technology infrastructure and government relations. His recent accomplishments include implementing Jackson’s platform strategy, which accelerates the pace at which Jackson can integrate solutions with partner platforms. Ganguly instituted an enterprise-wide scaled agile delivery framework, enabling a greater level of collaboration across the business to effectively evaluate budget and resources to deliver value. He also serves as an executive sponsor of Jackson’s diversity and inclusion program.

For over 20 years, the CIO ORBIE Awards have recognized technology executives for leadership, innovation and excellence in this rapidly growing, CIO-led national professional association. The 2022 winners were announced on October 21 at an event that took place at The Henry in Dearborn, MI.

ABOUT JACKSON

Jackson® (NYSE: JXN) is committed to helping clarify the complexity of retirement planning—for financial professionals and their clients. Through the use of our range of annuity products, financial know-how, history of award-winning service* and streamlined experiences, we strive to reduce the confusion that complicates retirement planning. We take a balanced, long-term approach to responsibly serving all of our stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, distribution partners, employees, regulators and community partners. We believe by providing clarity for all today, we can help drive better outcomes for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.

*SQM (Service Quality Measurement Group) Contact Center Awards Program for 2004 and 2006-2021, for the financial services industry. (To achieve world-class certification, 80% or more of call-center customers surveyed must have rated their experience as very satisfied, the highest rating possible).

Jackson® is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Home Office: Lansing, Michigan) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York® (Home Office: Purchase, New York).

