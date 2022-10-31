CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. ( BNFT), a cloud-based benefits administration technology company committed to helping organizations and the people they serve get the most out of their health care and benefit programs, today announced it has been named as a 2022 BenefitsPRO Luminaries honoree in the Humanizing Benefits category. The BenefitsPRO Luminaries awards celebrate top benefits professionals and organizations that strive to transform the benefits business and set an example within the industry.

“Employers and health plans spend millions of dollars each year to provide individuals with benefits that best support their unique health and wellbeing needs. However, navigating through the dozens of programs, plans and portals can be overwhelming and oftentimes frustrating,” said Matt Levin, President and CEO of Benefitfocus. “At Benefitfocus, we continuously look for ways to serve our clients and simplify the benefits process to create an experience that is easy, actionable and engaging. Earning this recognition underscores our technology heritage, service culture and commitment to helping people feel empowered and confident about how they choose and use their benefits.”

The 2022 BenefitsPRO Luminaries were selected by a panel of industry experts based on several criteria, including how well they achieved their goals, the impact of their work; their dedication to furthering modernization and humanization of the insurance business; and their commitment to service and excellence.

Benefitfocus was recognized for its industry-leading user experience over the past year, where it aided nearly 19 million Americans in enrolling in benefits, achieving a 95 percent satisfaction rating. Benefitfocus’ platform and capabilities simplified the user experience in several ways, including through:

A new, streamlined enrollment flow that enables HR teams to present benefits options and choices in logical steps

Enriched chat capabilities to deliver quicker, easier benefits resolutions to employees needing assistance

Enhanced live translator features with more than 20 languages to accommodate diverse, multilingual employee workforces

Multi-channel service center capabilities via email, chat and phone to efficiently assist employees needing open enrollment support.

Action-oriented engagement capabilities that equip employers and health plans to communicate and share information with individuals through multiple channels at the point in time when they need to take action.

Enhanced support around voluntary benefits, including access to strategic advisors who provide customers with expertise and best practices on how to best bring their benefits strategy to life through personalized education, communications and engagement tools.

“This year’s honorees exemplify how leading benefits professionals are moving their industries toward a brighter future and producing meaningful results in the areas that matter most to employers, employees and the future of the benefits and health care landscape,​” said BenefitsPRO Editor-in-Chief Paul Wilson. “Our team is excited to recognize these industry thought leaders and innovators as part of our inaugural LUMINARIES program.”

