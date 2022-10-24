CAPITAL CITY TRUST CO/FL recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

P O BOX 1549 TALLAHASSEE, FL 32302

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 113 stocks valued at a total of $286.00Mil. The top holdings were KO(12.94%), AAPL(5.36%), and MSFT(4.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CAPITAL CITY TRUST CO/FL’s top five trades of the quarter.

CAPITAL CITY TRUST CO/FL reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 17,478 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.7.

On 10/24/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $93.7 per share and a market cap of $75.73Bil. The stock has returned -15.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

CAPITAL CITY TRUST CO/FL reduced their investment in NAS:IGSB by 13,100 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.28.

On 10/24/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.84 per share and a market cap of $21.04Bil. The stock has returned -8.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, CAPITAL CITY TRUST CO/FL bought 8,106 shares of ARCA:CWB for a total holding of 25,085. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.06.

On 10/24/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF traded for a price of $64.11 per share and a market cap of $4.17Bil. The stock has returned -24.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, CAPITAL CITY TRUST CO/FL bought 1,522 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 7,311. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $345.95 per share and a market cap of $256.93Bil. The stock has returned -15.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a price-book ratio of 3.39.

The guru sold out of their 5,813-share investment in NAS:BND. Previously, the stock had a 0.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.52 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $69.425 per share and a market cap of $78.66Bil. The stock has returned -16.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.