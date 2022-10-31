Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 31, 2022!

Schneider National, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

4 minutes ago
Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, announced today that on October 20, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on its Class A and Class B common stock, payable to shareholders of record as of December 9, 2022. The dividend is expected to be paid on January 10, 2023.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply+Chain+Management, Port+Logistics and Logistics+Consulting.

With $5.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider+FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry, giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook%2C LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

