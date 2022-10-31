Equitable, a leading financial services organization and principal franchise of Equitable+Holdings%2C+Inc.+(NYSE: EQH), today announced the call for applications for its 2023+Equitable+Excellence%3Csup%3ESM%3C%2Fsup%3E+Scholarship. The scholarship program has been in existence for 21 years and underscores the company’s belief in the societal benefits of expanding access to education.

This year, Equitable will provide 100 $5,000 renewable scholarships to award recipients each academic year for four years, for a total of $20,000 per recipient. The company will also award 100 one-time $2,500 scholarships that can help students to underwrite immediate costs associated with higher education such as tuition, books or fees.

The scholarship program recognizes students who demonstrate courage in pursuing what’s possible, display strength in managing challenges and share wisdom with others. Awards are based on financial need, GPA, and an essay, in which students are invited to share their future aspirations.

“College access and career readiness are key determinants for increasing social mobility and addressing income inequity in our society,” said Nick Lane, President of Equitable. “This scholarship program is one small thing we can do to make college more accessible for students and prepare them to enter the workforce equipped with the soft and hard skills they will need to succeed.”

Equitable recently launched a research pilot program with Common+App to make the Equitable Excellence scholarship more accessible to students with financial need. Common App is a nonprofit membership organization and application tool used by nearly 1,000 diverse colleges and universities in pursuit of access, equity and integrity in the college admissions process. As part of the pilot, Common App conducted targeted outreach to eligible students, which included details regarding the Equitable Excellence scholarship, and reached 35,000 low-income and underrepresented high school seniors. Many of these students will be the first in their families to attend college. The learnings will help shape future iterations of the scholarship program.

Last year, the company expanded the Equitable Excellence scholarship program to provide mental wellness workshops and peer networking opportunities for recipients. Equitable also implemented learning and development opportunities to prepare students for life after college, including resume, personal branding and career exploration workshops, as well as mentorship programs with the company’s employees and financial professionals.

“Our goal is to get students not only to college, but through college,” said Jarian Kerekes, Head of Social Impact and Community Engagement at Equitable. “Our support and engagement with these students go beyond grantmaking. We recognize that many students need mentorship, support programs and encouragement to navigate the opportunities and challenges they will face after high school. We know this kind of support is not always available at home or through social networks.”

This program builds upon the company’s efforts to also support and encourage high school students and their families, which includes: FAFSA workshops; college tours; and workshops that cover topics such as personal goal setting, healthy habits, conflict resolution and planning for life after high school.

Since the program’s inception in 2003, Equitable has awarded $30 million to more than 7,000 students. Applications for the 2023 program are being accepted online through December 16.

