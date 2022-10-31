NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balincan USA, Inc. (the Company), announces that it has closed a follow on $600,000 of new financing, completing its full initial funding.

Its subsidiary, Tekumo LLC, is reinventing the delivery of connected technology solutions nationwide using a proprietary intelligent service delivery platform that solves the “last-mile” of installing, monitoring, and maintaining technology systems and smart connected devices.

Company CEO, Strings Kozisek, commented that “completing this round of financing enables us to continue our software buildout, as well as focus on an aggressive digital marketing campaign targeting large verticals including Multiple Dwelling Units (MDU’s), Quick Service Restaurants (QSR’s), Assisted Living, Retail, Hospitality, Utilities, Builders, Insurance, and Healthcare throughout North America. Tekumo is the ‘missing link’ in connecting these opportunities into one solution”.

About Tekumo

Tekumo is founded by a small group of successful entrepreneurs; Strings Kozisek (CEO), Chris Nichols (CSO), Phillip Dignan (President/CFO), and Jacob Beasley (CTO). This team brings a shared vision and shared history. Their previous ventures in the software, managed services, organic material manufacturing, retail and automotive verticals are currently generating over $300M in annual revenue.

The Company offers three main product lines. TekumoPRO is a platform that connects enterprises, retailers, and OEM’s with local skilled resources to install and maintain technology systems. It delivers a smarter dynamic workforce, intelligent automation, real-time visibility, and full integration into client service management systems.

TekumoIOT delivers on the complete service chain for smart connected devices. It installs, monitors and manages sensors, devices gateways, hubs, and data for multiple verticals – all with 24/7 onsite support. TekumoIQ provides real-time risk management and process management data from all connected assets, accessible via Tekumo dashboards or directly delivered into any end user ecosystem.

Simply put, Tekumo delivers your product service needs. It is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About Balincan USA, Inc.

Balincan USA, Inc ( BCNN) is an alternative reporting publicly held company that wholly-owns Tekumo LLC.

For more details related to the transaction, please see the Company's Current Disclosure filed with OTC Markets on August 30, 2022.

