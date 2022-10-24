Alaska Permanent Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

900 WEST 5TH AVENUE, SUITE 601 ANCHORAGE, AK 99501

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $954.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(19.60%), BND(11.55%), and IJH(10.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought 1,773,214 shares of ARCA:CCOR for a total holding of 1,781,664. The trade had a 5.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.06.

On 10/24/2022, Core Alternative ETF traded for a price of $31.27 per share and a market cap of $533.80Mil. The stock has returned 3.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Core Alternative ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a price-book ratio of 3.67.

Alaska Permanent Capital Management reduced their investment in BATS:MOAT by 355,642 shares. The trade had a 2.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.24.

On 10/24/2022, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF traded for a price of $61.97 per share and a market cap of $6.02Bil. The stock has returned -17.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a price-book ratio of 3.48.

Alaska Permanent Capital Management reduced their investment in ARCA:IQLT by 729,177 shares. The trade had a 2.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.93.

On 10/24/2022, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $28.715 per share and a market cap of $3.61Bil. The stock has returned -25.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a price-book ratio of 2.45.

Alaska Permanent Capital Management reduced their investment in ARCA:QAI by 618,047 shares. The trade had a 1.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.88.

On 10/24/2022, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF traded for a price of $27.9 per share and a market cap of $635.86Mil. The stock has returned -12.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a price-book ratio of 1.83.

During the quarter, Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought 44,431 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 523,561. The trade had a 1.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/24/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $376.46 per share and a market cap of $350.92Bil. The stock has returned -15.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-book ratio of 3.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.