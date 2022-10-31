Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY), a leading online cannabis discovery marketplace and resource for cannabis consumers, today announced that Carlos Pinto recently joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer. Carlos will lead Leafly’s sales, marketing, and award-winning content teams. As part of his role, Carlos will manage and shape the go-to market strategy for existing and new products, oversee the sales planning process and refine the company’s product strategy to increase revenue generation in both existing and new markets.

Known as the informed way to shop for cannabis, Leafly is a marketplace that helps connect millions of annual website visitors to more than 7,800 brands and more than 5,200 dispensaries. This addition to the Leafly executive team follows the company’s listing on the NASDAQ earlier this year.

Carlos brings many years of experience across a distinguished career in digital media, business development, and intellectual property compliance, and has a proven track record in scaling and helping businesses mature. As a seasoned business leader with more than 20 years of commercial experience, he has expertise in establishing, developing, and growing businesses in both emerging and mature markets around the globe.

“Carlos has a remarkable ability to assess markets and identify current customers’ needs and anticipate what they’ll need in the future,” said Yoko Miyashita, CEO of Leafly. “The combination of his customer-centric focus and his ability to look around the corner will help Leafly build critical insights across both our marketplace and our content house to position us to drive additional revenue in this still nascent cannabis industry. We are excited to see what Carlos and his teams can accomplish.”

Prior to joining Leafly, Carlos served as Chief Commercial Officer at Adnet Global, where he led the overall strategy to speed the growth of their business through catalog development, technology enhancements and digital solutions. Before Adnet, Carlos spent two decades at Getty Images where he managed multiple business units including Northern Europe, Emerging Markets, Global Compliance, Hispanic US, and Latin America. While at Getty Images, he designed and implemented the go-to-market strategy for expansion into LATAM and led the acquisition and integration of Getty Images Latin America. He also led business development for PicScout, a leading image recognition company, where he launched several products and expanded the customer base beyond content creators to include brands, marketers, PR and advertising agencies.

“I’m excited to join Leafly and lead the talented Sales, Marketing, and Content teams as we sharpen our focus to increase revenue and grow our brand awareness across our customer segments,” Pinto said. “We are only in the first stages of this journey, and now more than ever it is crucially important for us to build a differentiated product offering with a unique value proposition aligned with Leafly’s core value of trust.”

Carlos has a Masters in Business Administration from Alliance Manchester Business School and resides in the Puget Sound region.

