Private Ocean, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 540 stocks valued at a total of $635.00Mil. The top holdings were DFAC(16.80%), VCSH(11.13%), and HYMB(9.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Private Ocean, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Private Ocean, LLC bought 31,556 shares of BATS:QUAL for a total holding of 257,162. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.43.

On 10/24/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $109.4 per share and a market cap of $17.19Bil. The stock has returned -20.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a price-book ratio of 4.57.

Private Ocean, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:HYD by 54,340 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.

On 10/24/2022, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF traded for a price of $48.7796 per share and a market cap of $2.64Bil. The stock has returned -18.06% over the past year.

During the quarter, Private Ocean, LLC bought 52,487 shares of ARCA:HYMB for a total holding of 1,266,258. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.02.

On 10/24/2022, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.19 per share and a market cap of $1.77Bil. The stock has returned -17.78% over the past year.

During the quarter, Private Ocean, LLC bought 84,983 shares of ARCA:DFAC for a total holding of 4,796,599. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.55.

On 10/24/2022, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $23.57 per share and a market cap of $14.72Bil. The stock has returned -15.75% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.67.

During the quarter, Private Ocean, LLC bought 32,931 shares of NAS:ESGD for a total holding of 375,212. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.69.

On 10/24/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF traded for a price of $57.97 per share and a market cap of $5.95Bil. The stock has returned -25.89% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a price-book ratio of 1.47.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

