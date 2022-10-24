SCHRODERS IS Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1 LONDON WALL PLACE LONDON, X0 EC2Y 5AU

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4 stocks valued at a total of $178.00Mil. The top holdings were VCSH(73.17%), VEA(23.46%), and VWO(2.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

SCHRODERS IS Ltd reduced their investment in ARCA:VT by 1,421,693 shares. The trade had a 35.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.52.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $81.78 per share and a market cap of $21.88Bil. The stock has returned -21.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a price-book ratio of 2.10.

During the quarter, SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought 907,693 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 1,147,750. The trade had a 18.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $37.53 per share and a market cap of $87.25Bil. The stock has returned -25.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a price-book ratio of 1.35.

The guru sold out of their 277,800-share investment in ARCA:STIP. Previously, the stock had a 8.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.03 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.16 per share and a market cap of $12.03Bil. The stock has returned -2.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SCHRODERS IS Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 315,760 shares. The trade had a 6.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.66 per share and a market cap of $37.65Bil. The stock has returned -8.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 145,614 shares in ARCA:VWO, giving the stock a 2.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.14 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $35.33 per share and a market cap of $60.82Bil. The stock has returned -29.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

