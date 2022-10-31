Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces that William Y. Yun, CFA has returned to the firm as a senior advisor, effective October 3. Mr. Yun, who has a 30-year tenure with Fiduciary Trust International and its parent company, Franklin Templeton, is based in Palm Beach, FL. In his new role, he will seek to drive and support Fiduciary Trust International’s growth in the South Florida region.

“Bill is a class act who is deeply embedded in our history and culture, and we are thrilled to be able to work with him again,” said Gene Todd, head of regional markets at Fiduciary Trust International. “He has a long track record of driving growth across our organization. It is a testament to Bill, and to our firm, that he has chosen to continue his four-decade career with us—focusing on our ongoing expansion in South Florida, a key region for our business.”

As a senior advisor working closely with South Florida teams, Mr. Yun reports to Mr. Todd. He first joined Fiduciary Trust International in 1992, and was a portfolio manager for eight years before rising to executive vice president in charge of the firm’s global equity division. Mr. Yun served as president of Fiduciary Trust International from 2000 until 2005, during which time he helped the firm rebuild following the 9/11 attacks. He has been a member of Fiduciary Trust International’s board of directors since 2000.

Mr. Yun subsequently served in various roles at Franklin Templeton including president of Franklin Templeton Institutional, president of Franklin Templeton’s Alternatives business, and most recently with Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions as head of advisory and wealth strategy.

“I am so proud of all that Fiduciary Trust International has achieved since its establishment more than 90 years ago, and I am proud to begin the next chapter in my professional journey with an organization I know so well,” said Mr. Yun. “It has been extremely fulfilling to watch this firm go from strength to strength, and I look forward to working with our leaders in South Florida, as we position ourselves to deliver financial peace of mind to more clients in this region.”

Mr. Yun began his career in the financial services industry in 1981. Prior to joining Fiduciary Trust International, he worked in both asset management and investment banking at Blyth Eastman Paine Webber, First Boston, and CB Commercial Holdings. Mr. Yun holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Society New York.

Mr. Yun is a trustee of The China Medical Board and serves on the President’s Advisory Council of the Girl Scouts of Greater New York. He was previously a trustee of The Commonwealth Fund in New York. Mr. Yun received his MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and graduated from Harvard University with a BA.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $86 billion in assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2022, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, Reston, VA, and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: %40FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

