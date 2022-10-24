G&S Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7887 E. BELLEVIEW AVE. DENVER, CO 80111

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 92 stocks valued at a total of $188.00Mil. The top holdings were GBIL(8.38%), SHY(8.08%), and SPY(7.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were G&S Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, G&S Capital LLC bought 116,444 shares of ARCA:GBIL for a total holding of 158,158. The trade had a 6.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.51.

On 10/24/2022, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF traded for a price of $99.7661 per share and a market cap of $3.99Bil. The stock has returned 0.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, G&S Capital LLC bought 64,875 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 187,572. The trade had a 2.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.09.

On 10/24/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $80.94 per share and a market cap of $28.86Bil. The stock has returned -4.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

G&S Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FMHI by 94,514 shares. The trade had a 2.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.76.

On 10/24/2022, First Trust Municipal High Income ETF traded for a price of $44.8 per share and a market cap of $280.38Mil. The stock has returned -16.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 59,662-share investment in NYSE:IRM. Previously, the stock had a 1.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.5 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Iron Mountain Inc traded for a price of $47.32 per share and a market cap of $13.78Bil. The stock has returned 8.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Iron Mountain Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-book ratio of 21.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, G&S Capital LLC bought 32,451 shares of NAS:SBUX for a total holding of 36,099. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.95.

On 10/24/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $86.68 per share and a market cap of $99.24Bil. The stock has returned -22.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.19 and a price-sales ratio of 3.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.