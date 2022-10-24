PR Newswire

Get a fan-favorite Bacon or Sausage Egg & Swiss Croissant with Seasoned Potatoes for just $3*

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 24, 2022

WHAT:

Set your alarms breakfast fans – Wendy's® $3 Breakfast Deal is here! For just $3, you can get a Wendy's Bacon or Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant AND a small order of Seasoned Potatoes*. Yes, that's what delicious dreams are made of.

Drift off to sleep with sweet dreams of savory sausage or crispy applewood smoked bacon, fresh-cracked eggs and creamy swiss cheese sauce all on a pillowy croissant sandwich. As if that wasn't enough to have you sleeping soundly, the deal also includes a side of perfectly seasoned potatoes, which are the most mentioned breakfast item across Wendy's social media channels. Sounds like a menu item that you shouldn't sleep on.

WHERE & WHEN:

Make your delicious dreams come true by heading to participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide during breakfast hours from Monday, October 24 through Sunday, November 20.

WHY:

Wendy's serves up a breakfast deal fit for dreamers (and savers) for just $3*! We're talking fresh-cracked eggs, creamy swiss cheese sauce and crispy bacon or savory sausage on a flaky croissant bun. Some would say, the early bird gets the croissant sandwich...and the seasoned potatoes.

HOW:

Wendy's breakfast fans can order online, via the Wendy's mobile app or head to their nearest Wendy's restaurant. Don't forget to download Wendy's mobile app so you don't miss out on upcoming deals and earn free Wendy's with Wendy's Rewards™.

See you in the a.m.!

ABOUT WENDY'S:

*Limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy's during breakfast hours. Select or request $3 Breakfast Deal to obtain discount. Not valid for a la carte or combo orders.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

