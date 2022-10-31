Skechers USA, Inc. ( NYSE:SKX, Financial), The Comfort Technology Company™, has been named 2022 Company of the Year by leading trade publication Footwear News in its annual FN Achievement Awards. This prestigious honor follows Footwear News previously naming Skechers as Company of the Year at the awards in 1998 and 2014. The award will be presented at a ceremony on November 30 in New York.

“To be recognized by Footwear News as Company of the Year for the third time as we celebrate our 30th year in business is an amazing anniversary gift for everyone at Skechers,” began Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, who was named Footwear News Person of the Year in 2000. “This award is proof that Skechers has the most dynamic, passionate and creative team in the business, and is a testament to the hard work that has made Skechers the industry leader it is today. When I’m traveling, no matter where I land, I know I’ll see someone walking in Skechers, our stores filled with people who love the brand, and Skechers advertising on billboards, buildings and kiosks. These experiences make me so proud of all that we’ve developed over these last three decades and serve as evidence that our strategy resonates with both consumers and our partners around the world.”

“Skechers marked its 30th anniversary in 2022 with multiple record sales quarters driven by powerful consumer demand and strong, consistent marketing,” said Michael Atmore, chief brand officer of Fairchild Media and editorial director for Footwear News. “At a time when the world is coming back to normal, the company has set the bar even higher for industry success.”

“It’s an honor that the editors at Footwear News and the industry have given us this award for the third time, and as we mark our 30th year. It illustrates the dedication of our teams across the entire Skechers business,” said Skechers CEO Robert Greenberg, who received a Lifetime Achievement Award from Footwear News in 2015. “As we continue to grow towards our goal of $10 billion in annual sales by 2026, it’s clear that consumers everywhere love the signature innovations that they can only find from Skechers. You can see it across all of our collections from popular comfort technology features like Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins™ to our collaborations, supported by campaigns starring ambassadors as diverse as our product range. It’s been a banner year for the Skechers brand that sets us up for even more success in the decades to come.”

Skechers has also been recognized by Footwear News with 2009 Launch of the Year and 2013 Brand of the Year awards for its products. From fashion styles to lifestyle product and performance shoes for sport enthusiasts, Skechers’ offering is enhanced with the Company’s signature comfort innovations—including its patented Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins Technology™, Massage Fit® Technology, Skechers Arch Fit® Technology, Skechers Max Cushioning® Technology, Skechers Hyper Burst® Technology, Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam®, Skechers Relaxed Fit® Technology and Skechers Stretch Fit® Technology.

Skechers features a roster of global ambassadors in its campaigns including music icons Ava Max, Willie Nelson and Chesca; television personalities Martha Stewart, Amanda Kloots and Brooke Burke; and a slate of retired sports stars such as football players and broadcasters Tony Romo and Howie Long, plus iconic boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, among other regional endorsees. Among the professional athletes currently competing in Skechers are golfers Brooke Henderson and Matt Fitzpatrick, who both won Major Championships in 2022; Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw; and pickleball pros Catherine Parenteau and Tyson McGuffin.

The Company’s footwear and apparel collections are available in Skechers retail stores as well as at skechers.com, plus department stores and footwear retailers around the globe.

About Skechers USA, Inc.

Skechers USA, Inc. ( NYSE:SKX, Financial), The Comfort Technology Company™, based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and 4,355 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

