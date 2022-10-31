The Travelers+Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), will host a webinar Wednesday, Oct. 26, titled “Under Pressure: Real Estate Market Update with National Association of Realtors® Chief Economist Lawrence Yun.”

“The real estate market has been challenged in recent years, from increased prices and low inventory levels to supply chain issues and rapidly rising interest rates,” said Joan Woodward, President of the Travelers Institute and Executive Vice President of Public Policy at Travelers. “We are excited to have Lawrence join us and share his perspective on the current market dynamic and its impact on the broader economy.”

Woodward will moderate the session, which will take place at 1 p.m. ET. Yun will discuss the outlook for the residential and commercial real estate markets, and what it means for buyers, sellers, renters, investors and the insurance industry.

“Mortgage rates have already reached decade-high levels, and the housing market is clearly undergoing a marked transition,” said Yun. “The near-term outlook for home sales and home building is weak, but home prices currently continue to look to be on firm ground. I look forward to the discussion and the opportunity to answer questions about the real estate market.”

The session, which is part of the company's Wednesdays with Woodward® series, is free and open to the public.

