Titan Capital Management, LLC /TX recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2951 DALLAS PARKWAY, SUITE 300 FRISCO, TX 75034

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 7 stocks valued at a total of $97.00Mil. The top holdings were SHV(15.78%), USFR(15.73%), and BIL(15.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Titan Capital Management, LLC /TX’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 55,883-share investment in ARCA:GLD. Previously, the stock had a 9.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.81 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $153.67 per share and a market cap of $49.18Bil. The stock has returned -8.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Titan Capital Management, LLC /TX bought 50,070 shares of ARCA:CLTL for a total holding of 133,951. The trade had a 5.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.4.

On 10/24/2022, Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF traded for a price of $105.2362 per share and a market cap of $959.64Mil. The stock has returned 0.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Titan Capital Management, LLC /TX bought 16,517 shares of ARCA:SGOV for a total holding of 141,773. The trade had a 1.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.81.

On 10/24/2022, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.26 per share and a market cap of $5.23Bil. The stock has returned 0.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Titan Capital Management, LLC /TX reduced their investment in ARCA:TFLO by 10,332 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.24.

On 10/24/2022, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.5 per share and a market cap of $3.70Bil. The stock has returned 1.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Titan Capital Management, LLC /TX bought 8,480 shares of ARCA:USFR for a total holding of 303,255. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.12.

On 10/24/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.385 per share and a market cap of $7.39Bil. The stock has returned 1.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a price-book ratio of 27.39.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.