CRA Financial Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 188 stocks valued at a total of $276.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.94%), AMZN(5.78%), and SCHD(5.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CRA Financial Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 47,732 shares in BATS:PDEC, giving the stock a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.64 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December traded for a price of $29.357 per share and a market cap of $203.30Mil. The stock has returned -5.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December has a price-book ratio of 3.38.

The guru sold out of their 10,932-share investment in ARCA:AGG. Previously, the stock had a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.7 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $93.66 per share and a market cap of $75.75Bil. The stock has returned -16.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, CRA Financial Services, LLC bought 13,835 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 184,433. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.59.

On 10/24/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $57.91 per share and a market cap of $13.63Bil. The stock has returned -26.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a price-book ratio of 6.40.

During the quarter, CRA Financial Services, LLC bought 11,456 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 228,112. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 10/24/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $71.15 per share and a market cap of $38.30Bil. The stock has returned -6.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a price-book ratio of 3.19.

During the quarter, CRA Financial Services, LLC bought 13,557 shares of NAS:DGRW for a total holding of 35,836. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.88.

On 10/24/2022, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund traded for a price of $57.59 per share and a market cap of $6.90Bil. The stock has returned -5.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a price-book ratio of 5.24.

