MARKET STREET WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 91 stocks valued at a total of $315.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(14.11%), DFCF(8.15%), and VCIT(7.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MARKET STREET WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MARKET STREET WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADVISORS LLC bought 137,282 shares of ARCA:DFCF for a total holding of 627,526. The trade had a 1.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.41.

On 10/24/2022, Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $39.89 per share and a market cap of $1.34Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

During the quarter, MARKET STREET WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADVISORS LLC bought 13,014 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 124,089. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/24/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $379.26 per share and a market cap of $284.86Bil. The stock has returned -15.83% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a price-book ratio of 3.39.

MARKET STREET WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IJS by 49,726 shares. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.01.

On 10/24/2022, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $88.93 per share and a market cap of $6.41Bil. The stock has returned -13.94% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a price-book ratio of 1.24.

MARKET STREET WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FALN by 156,654 shares. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.94.

On 10/24/2022, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.895 per share and a market cap of $2.23Bil. The stock has returned -16.78% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a price-book ratio of 7.04.

The guru established a new position worth 77,789 shares in ARCA:SPLG, giving the stock a 1.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.53 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $44.15 per share and a market cap of $13.77Bil. The stock has returned -16.22% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

