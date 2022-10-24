First Pacific Financial recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 103 stocks valued at a total of $174.00Mil. The top holdings were OEF(19.75%), MDYV(10.23%), and FNDA(9.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First Pacific Financial’s top five trades of the quarter.

First Pacific Financial reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 144,021 shares. The trade had a 5.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $69.41 per share and a market cap of $78.66Bil. The stock has returned -16.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

First Pacific Financial reduced their investment in ARCA:UCON by 401,725 shares. The trade had a 4.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.49.

On 10/24/2022, First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.57 per share and a market cap of $1.25Bil. The stock has returned -9.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

First Pacific Financial reduced their investment in NAS:AAXJ by 58,107 shares. The trade had a 1.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.34.

On 10/24/2022, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund traded for a price of $55.13 per share and a market cap of $2.33Bil. The stock has returned -35.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a price-book ratio of 1.37.

First Pacific Financial reduced their investment in ARCA:VTEB by 66,936 shares. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.8.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.7799 per share and a market cap of $20.21Bil. The stock has returned -10.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 42,606-share investment in ARCA:VWO. Previously, the stock had a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.14 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $35.415 per share and a market cap of $60.82Bil. The stock has returned -29.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

