Spring by Citi®, Citi’s digital payments service enabling ecommerce and B2B funds flows launched in the U.S. in 2020, has now been fully integrated with Citi® Present and Pay, Citi’s electronic bill presentment platform. The combined solution offers comprehensive digital payment acceptance and electronic bill presentment in one integrated platform.

With the new solution, Citi’s institutional clients will now have the ability to both collect payments across a full range of U.S. payment methods and provide world-class digital billing capabilities through a single contracting structure with Citi and a single technical integration, helping them save time and streamlining implementation. Previously, support for all relevant payment methods would have required a connection to an external third party – this comprehensive solution now makes it possible for payment acceptance all in one single contracting structure with Citi.

“For many companies, the ability to offer their customers a fully digital billing experience can be very complex; requiring various third parties, and it is often expensive to migrate away from using manual, time-intensive paper-based processes,” said Anupam Sinha, North America Payments and Receivables Head, Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions. "This new combined solution gives our clients an easier way to digitize their invoice presentment and payment processes, providing additional payment options to their customers.”

The combined solution helps institutional clients simplify access to the following services through a single contracting structure and technical integration:

More options for their customers to pay from a wide range of U.S. payment methods, including credit and debit cards, ACH direct debit and real-time Requests for Payment, and alternative payment methods such as digital wallets

Ability for their customers to receive and pay their bills via a variety of methods, including web/mobile web, secure email, SMS text and voice (automated IVR and live customer service)

Ability to validate payer bank account details in real-time to help ensure compliance with NACHA related to ACH direct debits without needing an additional technical integration with another third party

"As a trusted treasury bank to leading enterprises, we are always looking for ways to make it easier for our clients to use our solutions and we are constantly innovating to help reduce friction for them," continued Sinha. “The integration of Spring by Citi with Citi Present and Pay is one of several initiatives targeted at helping institutional billers address pain points associated with accepting digital payments.”

About Spring by Citi®

Spring by Citi is an end-to-end digital payments service enabling ecommerce and B2B funds flows, globally. Built on top of Citi TTS's industry-leading and proprietary payments network, Spring by Citi delivers seamless market-relevant payment experiences, combined with a robust set of globally consistent treasury solutions. This comprehensive solution helps businesses optimize their marketplace payments, business-to-business and direct-to-consumer transaction flows. In parallel, Citi's embedded FX, enhanced reconciliation and reporting capabilities help ensure that the critical needs of corporate treasury, payment operations, marketing and sales teams are met. For more information, visit www.spring.citi.com.

About Citi® Present and Pay

Citi Present and Pay enables clients to distribute digital billing information across multiple communication channels based on a consumer’s preference, including secure email, SMS text, Interactive Voice Recognition / phone, web and mobile web experiences, and digital voice assistants. The omni-channel electronic bill presentment and payment platform also collects corresponding payments via multiple forms of payments.

###

Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) enables our clients' success by providing an integrated suite of innovative and tailored cash management and trade finance services to multinational corporations, financial institutions and public sector organizations across the globe. Based on the foundation of the industry's largest proprietary network with banking licenses in over 90 countries and globally integrated technology platforms, TTS continues to lead the way in offering the industry a comprehensive range of digitally enabled treasury, trade and liquidity management solutions.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: %40Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com%2Fciti | Blog: http%3A%2F%2Fblog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fciti | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fciti

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005379/en/