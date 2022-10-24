Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 255 stocks valued at a total of $124.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(10.49%), CPRI(5.46%), and SCHW(4.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 94,112 shares in NAS:AAPL, giving the stock a 10.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $156.95 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $148.16 per share and a market cap of $2,364.01Bil. The stock has returned -0.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-book ratio of 40.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.49 and a price-sales ratio of 6.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GILD by 144,709 shares. The trade had a 9.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.06.

On 10/24/2022, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $68.62 per share and a market cap of $86.05Bil. The stock has returned 6.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-book ratio of 4.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.37 and a price-sales ratio of 3.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GE by 358,591 shares. The trade had a 3.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.58.

On 10/24/2022, General Electric Co traded for a price of $72.99 per share and a market cap of $80.33Bil. The stock has returned -29.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Electric Co has a price-book ratio of 2.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 51.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PLNT by 178,472 shares. The trade had a 3.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.03.

On 10/24/2022, Planet Fitness Inc traded for a price of $57.5 per share and a market cap of $4.88Bil. The stock has returned -26.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Planet Fitness Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 79.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.15 and a price-sales ratio of 6.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 296,383 shares in NYSE:NCLH, giving the stock a 2.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.17 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $14.8707 per share and a market cap of $6.32Bil. The stock has returned -41.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd has a price-book ratio of 6.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.44 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

