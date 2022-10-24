First Bancorp, Inc /ME/ recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

P.O. Box 940 DAMARISCOTTA, ME 04543

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 107 stocks valued at a total of $110.00Mil. The top holdings were FNLC(18.35%), VEA(6.85%), and VO(6.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First Bancorp, Inc /ME/’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, First Bancorp, Inc /ME/ bought 6,799 shares of ARCA:VGT for a total holding of 10,425. The trade had a 1.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $350.99.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard Information Technology ETF traded for a price of $322.535 per share and a market cap of $38.90Bil. The stock has returned -24.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a price-book ratio of 6.21.

During the quarter, First Bancorp, Inc /ME/ bought 9,275 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 36,084. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $208.25.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $195.12 per share and a market cap of $47.18Bil. The stock has returned -21.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a price-book ratio of 2.58.

The guru established a new position worth 30,402 shares in ARCA:DGRO, giving the stock a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.88 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF traded for a price of $47.16 per share and a market cap of $22.62Bil. The stock has returned -9.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a price-book ratio of 2.76.

During the quarter, First Bancorp, Inc /ME/ bought 8,510 shares of ARCA:VOX for a total holding of 14,067. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.1.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard Communication Services ETF traded for a price of $86.26 per share and a market cap of $2.41Bil. The stock has returned -38.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.05.

During the quarter, First Bancorp, Inc /ME/ bought 3,651 shares of ARCA:VB for a total holding of 19,570. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $188.16.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $178.665 per share and a market cap of $39.42Bil. The stock has returned -21.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a price-book ratio of 1.99.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.