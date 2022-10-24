Annapolis Financial Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

582 BELLERIVE ROAD, SUITE 4D ANNAPOLIS, MD 21409

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 535 stocks valued at a total of $272.00Mil. The top holdings were VTV(5.61%), VEA(4.75%), and VTI(4.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Annapolis Financial Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Annapolis Financial Services, LLC bought 114,905 shares of ARCA:DFAU for a total holding of 404,481. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.85.

On 10/24/2022, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $26.47 per share and a market cap of $2.46Bil. The stock has returned -16.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.00.

During the quarter, Annapolis Financial Services, LLC bought 39,926 shares of BATS:VSGX for a total holding of 41,078. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.56.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF traded for a price of $44.119 per share and a market cap of $2.69Bil. The stock has returned -27.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a price-book ratio of 1.43.

During the quarter, Annapolis Financial Services, LLC bought 28,698 shares of ARCA:AVDE for a total holding of 96,642. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.87.

On 10/24/2022, Avantis International Equity ETF traded for a price of $47.3018 per share and a market cap of $1.70Bil. The stock has returned -23.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a price-book ratio of 1.19.

During the quarter, Annapolis Financial Services, LLC bought 6,487 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 39,366. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $208.25.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $195.12 per share and a market cap of $47.18Bil. The stock has returned -21.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a price-book ratio of 2.58.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VMBS by 25,945 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.39.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF traded for a price of $43.695 per share and a market cap of $13.47Bil. The stock has returned -16.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.