Midwest Heritage Bank, FSB recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 65 stocks valued at a total of $96.00Mil. The top holdings were DFAC(15.71%), FTA(8.58%), and DFAI(7.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Midwest Heritage Bank, FSB’s top five trades of the quarter.

Midwest Heritage Bank, FSB reduced their investment in ARCA:DFAI by 71,231 shares. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.08.

On 10/24/2022, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $22.26 per share and a market cap of $2.17Bil. The stock has returned -23.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.35.

Midwest Heritage Bank, FSB reduced their investment in NAS:FTA by 18,189 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.97.

On 10/24/2022, FIRST TR L CAP VAL traded for a price of $61.75 per share and a market cap of $1.08Bil. The stock has returned -7.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FIRST TR L CAP VAL has a price-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a price-book ratio of 1.70.

Midwest Heritage Bank, FSB reduced their investment in ARCA:DFAC by 43,049 shares. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.55.

On 10/24/2022, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $23.57 per share and a market cap of $14.72Bil. The stock has returned -15.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.67.

Midwest Heritage Bank, FSB reduced their investment in ARCA:DFAE by 39,061 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.57.

On 10/24/2022, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $19.6 per share and a market cap of $1.58Bil. The stock has returned -26.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.37.

Midwest Heritage Bank, FSB reduced their investment in ARCA:DFAS by 13,942 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.08.

On 10/24/2022, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $49.48 per share and a market cap of $4.41Bil. The stock has returned -15.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a price-book ratio of 1.73.

