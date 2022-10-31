VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH; ULTHF; FWB: 0ULA) (“ULTH” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has increased the land position of the Liberty Lithium Project in the southern Black Hills of South Dakota near the town of Pringle and south east of Custer by additional staking. The new claims are contiguous to those previously staked and announced in press releases on May 2, 2022, and September 28, 2022.



The Company has staked more than 200 additional unpatented lode claims covering more than 6.5 square miles (nearly 17 square kilometers) in the south part of the Black Hills. This extends the “Liberty Lithium Project”, and the new claims cover numerous pegmatite bodies, most of which have not seen much exploration or production aside from historical and current quarrying of potassium feldspar and mica. A reconnaissance rock chip sampling program was carried out by the Company in conjunction with each of the staking programs to identify new areas for detailed field work. Samples have been submitted to the laboratory and assays are awaited.

It is noteworthy that several pegmatite zones are currently being quarried for potassium feldspar and micas in the area around Custer, SD. Potassium feldspar may be a valuable by-potential product from prospective lithium pegmatite quarrying. Potassium feldspar is the choice of potters, industrial glass and whiteware manufacturers due to its high alkali content and low iron oxides that promote better viscosity during firing and superior whiteness. Mica is also currently recovered from some pegmatites as an economic product as an important additive in specialty drilling muds. The balance of the recovered pegmatite materials, mainly quartz and albite, may also be recovered for use as aggregates and road construction materials due to their hardness, crushed sizing, and inert environmental qualities.

A general outline of the Liberty Lithium Project claims is presented below (Map 1). The new area staked as well as the previously BLM adjudicated claims cover the public lands administered by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS). There are private property holdings within the USFS lands and United Lithium’s claims are positioned and located to recognize pre-existing titled ownership rights as best as possible.

Michael Dehn, CEO of United Lithium stated, “We are excited with the initial sample results from our BLM adjudicated claims and are awaiting sample results from the recently staked claims south of our initial block southward towards Pringle, South Dakota. Access and infrastructure here are excellent, and we expect the regional scale rock sampling and assay program will assist us in vectoring towards Li-Be-Sn-Ta enrichment zones in the LCT pegmatites."





Map 1 Liberty Lithium Project Lode Claims (red and pink), Custer and Pringle, Black Hills, South Dakota, USA





Photo 1 Large tourmaline crystals in pegmatite, Liberty Lithium Project, Black Hills, South Dakota





Photo 2 Biotite, quartz, and feldspar in enrichment zone in pegmatite, Liberty Lithium Project, South Dakota





Photo 3 Potassium feldspar, smokey to rose quartz and micas in pegmatite, Liberty Lithium Project, Black Hills, South Dakota

Reconnaissance Rock Chip Geochemical Sampling

A geological crew worked in parallel with the staking crew in the Liberty Lithium Project area, highlighting areas for follow up detailed coverage. Importantly, during the initial phases of staking and sampling, 246 rock chip geochemical characterization samples were collected for assay across the first blocks of claims. Plots of early assay results provided geochemical and mineralogical vectors that led to the subsequent staking and sampling programs. An additional 226 rock chip outcrop samples from the newly claimed area and infill, confirmation rock samples were collected as part of the second program. We await the complete assay results from these programs.

All new claims still require final approvals from the Bureau of Land Management.

Mark Saxon (FAusMM), Technical Advisor to the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects) and has prepared or reviewed the scientific and technical information in this press release.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Michael Dehn

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

