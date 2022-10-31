ATLANTA , Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (: GTN) has promoted Marsha B. Fogarty to the role of General Manager of WTOC, Gray’s CBS affiliate in Savannah, Georgia (DMA 87). Her appointment became effective on Friday, October 21st.



Marsha brings nearly 30 years of experience in sales and marketing to her new position. She joined WTOC in 1998 as an account executive and was later promoted to local sales manager. Since 2014, Marsha has served as the station’s general sales manager. Her prior experience includes roles as manager of community relations/development at Memorial Health and marketing director for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

A Savannah native, Marsha holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from Armstrong State College (now part of Georgia Southern University), with extensive professional training in sales management, marketing, and advertising. She is a member of the Downtown Savannah Rotary Club and is active in several other local organizations.

