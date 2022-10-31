HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne will power the Navy’s new Compact Rapid Attack Weapon (CRAW) as part of the Raytheon Missiles & Defense team building the next generation torpedo. Aerojet Rocketdyne will provide the afterbody, propulsion system and tail for the new torpedo.



“In all domains – from deep sea to deep space – Aerojet Rocketdyne is committed to being a trusted partner to provide reliable, innovative propulsion technology to protect our service members and enable national defense,” said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president.

Aerojet Rocketdyne will leverage its more than 60 years of naval expertise to deliver next generation propulsion for the CRAW torpedo. The new torpedo will use an innovative Stored Chemical Energy Propulsion System (SCEPS) which will significantly improve its capabilities.

In February, Aerojet Rocketdyne announced it successfully built a self-funded SCEPS lithium boiler. In addition to its use on CRAW, the Navy is using its Other Transaction Authority to contract with Aerojet Rocketdyne to develop SCEPS for the Navy’s larger MK 54 MOD 2 torpedo.

The company will produce the afterbody, propulsion system and tail for the new CRAW torpedo at its Coleman Aerospace subsidiary, Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Center of Excellence for undersea propulsion.

According to the Navy, CRAW will be used offensively against enemy submarines and can serve as a defensive weapon to eliminate incoming torpedoes.

