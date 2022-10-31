Preclinical data investigated the use of glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to prevent and treat obesity in animal models

Poster granted Outstanding Research Award

9 Meters is developing NM-136, an anti-GIP humanized mAb, for targeted obesity disorders

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases, announced today that M. Michael Wolfe, M.D., Professor of Physiology and Biophysics and former Chair of The Department of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University, MetroHealth Campus, delivered two poster presentations at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting, taking place in Charlotte, North Carolina, on October 21-26, 2022.

Both poster presentations highlight data from preclinical studies conducted in collaboration with Case Western Reserve University investigating the use of glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to prevent and treat obesity in animal models.Notably,the poster titled Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) to Glucose-Dependent Insulinotropic Polypeptide (GIP) Prevent and Treat Obesity in Wild-Type (wt) and Leptin-Deficient (ob/ob) Micereceived an Outstanding Research Award from the meeting's organizers. A second poster, Generation of a High-Affinity, Humanized Monoclonal Antibody (mAb) That Effectively Neutralizes Glucose-Dependent Insulinotropic Polypeptide (GIP), was also presented.

9 Meters is currently developing NM-136, an anti-GIP humanized monoclonal antibody (hu-mAb), for targeted obesity disorders as part of an Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling research program.

"Obesity is a medical condition in which body fat has accumulated to such an extent that it can have a negative effect on a person's health," said Patrick Griffin, M.D., FACP, Chief Medical Officer of 9 Meters. "We have learned here that administration of an anti-GIP mAb attenuates the development of obesity in mice. The results of these preclinical studies support the hypothesis that a reduction in GIP signaling affects body weight without suppressing food intake and might provide a useful method for the treatment and prevention of obesity. We look forward to continuing to develop NM-136 for targeted obesity disorders and intend to file an IND next year."

Dr. Wolfe stated, "We are pleased to have collaborated with 9 Meters on the development of the anti-GIP hu-mAb, NM-136. The preclinical studies have demonstrated that the anti-GIP hu-mAb has a robust half-life, excellent humanness score, a high affinity for the GIP receptor, and potent inhibition of GIP signaling, all of which indicate that this mAb could represent an effective biological agent for treating obesity and related disorders in humans. The collaborative development exemplifies the importance of basic biomedical translational research and its application to treating human disease."

Accepted abstracts will appear in a special supplement to the October 2022 issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, GI conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders in which the biology of the gut is a contributing factor. 9 Meters is developing vurolenatide, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist, for short bowel syndrome or SBS, as well as several near clinical-stage assets, including NM-136.

For more information please visit or follow 9 Meters on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon 9 Meters' current expectations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, anticipated milestones, and any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: reliance on collaborators; reliance on research and development partners; risks related to our ability to successfully implement our strategic plans, including reliance on our lead product candidate; uncertainties associated with the preclinical and clinical development and regulatory approval of product candidates; uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; risks related to the inability of 9 Meters to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates and its preclinical programs, including in light of current stock market conditions; risks related to the failure to realize any value from product candidates and preclinical programs being developed and anticipated to be developed in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; uncertainties regarding the effect of the recent reverse stock split and our continued listing on Nasdaq; intellectual property risks; the impact of COVID-19 on our operations, enrollment in and timing of clinical trials; risks related to leveraging the Company by borrowing money under its convertible debt facility and compliance with its terms; risks related to cybersecurity and data privacy; and risks associated with acquiring and developing additional compounds. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in periodic filings with the SEC, including the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in 9 Meters' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as amended or supplemented by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings that 9 Meters has made and future filings 9 Meters will make with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements. 9 Meters expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

