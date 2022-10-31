Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 31, 2022!

Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2022

1 minutes ago
WOKING, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / Linde plc (

NYSE:LIN, Financial)(FWB:LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.17 per share.

The dividend is payable on December 16, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 2, 2022.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (€26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: [email protected]

Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Linde plc

