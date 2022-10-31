Patrice Sutherland, enterprise executive director at Integra Life Sciences, has been appointed Chairperson of the Board of Directors for MedTechVets, a nonprofit organization that helps military Veterans transition and gain employment at Medical Technology and Life Science companies. This announcement is being made today during the Plenary Luncheon at AdvaMed’s MedTech+Conference+2022, which is taking place through Oct. 26 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. A U.S. Army combat Veteran, Sutherland succeeds Derek Herrera and will assume the role on January 1, 2023.

"I am humbled and honored to have been asked to take on this very special role,” said Sutherland. “Our transitioning Veterans are a treasure and our goal at MedTechVets is to help them be well prepared and supported as they move to their next phase of life and continue to be bold and brave in the corporate world of Medical Technologies."

“It has been a joy to serve the community as the chair of MedTechVets and I am so excited to congratulate Patrice as the new Chair. I am confident in Patrice to lead us and take the organization to the next level,” said Herrera, who is CEO of Bright Uro. During his tenure leading MedTechVets throughout COVID, Herrera oversaw the launch of the MedTechVets Academy, a seven-week virtual program that helps bridge military and civilian employment by providing mentorship, job search planning and networking and other support services for careers in the Medical Technology and Life Sciences industries.

“I am thrilled to have Patrice Sutherland take on this role, knowing that her leadership skills and experience will enable MedTechVets to help more Veterans find meaningful employment after their military service,” said Mike Minogue, President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Abiomed and founder of MedTechVets. “I would like to thank Derek for his immense contributions, including the launch of MedTechVets Academy, which will allow for the continued growth of MedTechVets and its impact.” Minogue was the first MedTechVets board chair and served an eight-year term.

Sutherland was awarded the Bronze Star Medal during her time in the Army. She is also a Six Sigma Black Belt and has earned national sales awards for leadership and sales results throughout her career. Sutherland received her bachelor’s degree in chemistry and engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and her MBA from Rice Business – Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University. Since joining the MedTechVets board in 2021, Sutherland has personally helped many Veterans transition to careers in the Medical Technology and Life Sciences industries.

“I am pleased to welcome Patrice Sutherland as the new chair of MedTechVets. She is taking the helm of a tremendous organization with a proven track record of connecting Veterans with exciting career opportunities in medtech, and as sponsors of MedTechVets and this worthy mission, we look forward to working with her,” said Scott Whitaker, AdvaMed President and CEO. “I also want to thank Derek Herrera for his leadership and for his dedication to growing the organization and ensuring it reaches more transitioning servicemembers. MedTechVets has improved the lives of countless Veterans and has given our member companies access to a dedicated and skilled workforce.”

About MedTechVets

MedTechVets is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving Veterans during career transition and beyond.

Our Vision is to build a bridge to help Veterans find meaningful employment in the Medical Technology Industry. We bridge the gap for Veterans by providing personalized career transition services, mentorship, and career development guidance. We serve Veterans who plan to enter the MedTech, Life Sciences, Pharmaceutical, or Medical Device industries. MedTechVets is proud to be endorsed by Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed).

About AdvaMed

AdvaMed is the world’s largest Medical Technology association, representing device, diagnostics, and digital technology manufacturers that are transforming health care through earlier disease detection, less invasive procedures, and more effective treatments.

About Abiomed

Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, USA, Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) is a leading provider of Medical Technology that provides circulatory support and oxygenation. Our products are designed to enable the heart to rest and recover by improving blood flow and/or provide sufficient oxygenation to those in respiratory failure. For additional information, please visit abiomed.com.

